El exalcalde de O Grove, Alfredo Bea Gondar, ha presentado un escrito ante el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción de Collado Villalba en relación a la publicación del libro Fariña en Portugal, a raíz del auto que ordenó el secuestro en España como medida cautelar. En el escrito el exalcalde pide al juzgado que requiera "en legal forma" al autor del libro, Nacho Carretero, para que "proceda al cumplimiento" del auto de fecha 12 de febrero de 2018 "revocando y dejando sin efecto la cesión de sus derechos de edición y distribución a la editorial Desassossego para la venta del libro Fariña en Portugal".
Al tiempo, pide que se pongan "los hechos relatados" en conocimiento del Ministerio Fiscal por "si los mismos fueran constitutivos de infracción penal, al objeto del inicio de las oportunas actuaciones". Fuentes de la editora del libro en España, Libros del K.O., han señalado que la medida ha sido solicitada porque esta semana ha salido a la venta en Portugal la traducción de Fariña, una vez que vendieron los derechos a una editorial portuguesa, pero que la operación se realizó en octubre de 2017, "antes de todo este asunto judicial".
"En Portugal no pueden prohibir distribuir el libro, ya que tendrían que abrir un procedimiento judicial allí. También buscan que nos impute un delito por desobediencia, pese a que el contrato se firmó en octubre de 2017", han añadido estas fuentes. Estas fuentes han relatado que la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid celebró una reunión el pasado 30 de mayo para "analizar" el caso, a raíz del recurso que presentaron contra las medidas cautelares del secuestro.
"Aún no sabemos nada. Tenemos la esperanza de llegar a tiempo para algunos días de la feria del libro, pero aún no tenemos noticias de la Audiencia Provincial", han concluido.
