La alerta meteorológica que a mediodía de ayer obligó a desalojar el parque del Retiro ha sido levantada a primera hora del día de hoy y los expositores de la Feria del Libro de Madrid accedido al recinto para terminar el montaje de sus casetas, ha informado la organización en una nota.
La previsión de fuertes vientos provocó el cierre y desalojo del Retiro y más de 200 montadores, libreros, repartidores y técnicos, entre otros profesionales, fueron evacuados "hasta nueva orden" para preparar las 363 casetas que está previsto abrir al público hoy, cuando la infanta Elena inaugure la cita literaria.
Una vez levantada la alerta en el parque madrileño -donde el pasado 24 de marzo falleció un niño aplastado por un árbol caído a causa del fuerte viento- los expositores de la feria han podido acceder al espacio a las 6:00 horas para terminar el montaje de sus casetas.
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) ha prolongado hasta las dos de la tarde de hoy la alerta naranja (riesgo importante) por tormentas y viento en la región.
La organización de la feria explica en su nota que a lo largo de las próximas horas, "en el caso de que hubiera novedades respecto al programa oficial, se informará de las modificaciones".
La Feria del Libro cumple su 77 edición, tiene como país invitado a Rumanía y ha programado durante 17 días más de 400 actividades, tras la conferencia inaugural de esta tarde a cargo del poeta y crítico literario Mircea Cartarescu (Bucarest, 1965), considerado el más importante narrador rumano de la actualidad.
