La directora y guionista de 'Estiu 1993' ('Verano 1993'), Carla Simón, que ya ganó el Goya a 'Mejor dirección nobel' con esta cinta, es ahora premiada con la categoría para directores jóvenes del Women in Motion, que anteriormente ganaron actrices de la talla de Jane Fonda, Geena Davis y Susan Sarandon.
La actriz Salma Hayek, encargada de la entrega del premio Young Talents Award ha este año, eligió a la joven cineasta por su primera película, un relato autobiográfico sobre una niña cuya madre fallece de sida y es trasladada al campo para vivir con sus tíos y dos primas.
Women in Motion es una iniciativa lanzada en 2015 por Kering -grupo de empresas comerciales entre las que se encuentran Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent o Alexander McQueen- en colaboración con el Festival de Cannes. Trata de equiparar el papel de la mujer al del hombre en un mundo tradicionalmente masculino como el del séptimo arte.
Este año, tras los escándalos alrededor de la figura de Harvey Weinstein y el movimiento #MeToo, ha cobrado más protagonismo. El criterio es reconocer a ”una figura emblemática del cine cuya carrera inspire a otros y represente los valores del programa”.
Pero a la vez, en Cannes se entrega el Young Talents Award, premio que funciona más como una beca. La ganadora -en esta ocasión, la catalana Carla Simón- recibirá 50.000 euros para financiar “una o varias de sus producciones fílmicas”.
