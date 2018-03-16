Hallan cartas inéditas de Rodin y HG Wells en una escuela de arte de Escocia

La Escuela de Arte de Glasgow, en Escocia, ha anunciado este viernes el hallazgo en sus archivos de un conjunto de cartas escritas por algunas de las grandes figuras de finales del siglo XIX como el escultor Auguste Rodin, el escritor británico HG Wells y el diseñador británico William Morris.
Las misivas, que han permanecido ocultas durante más de 70 años, fueron descubiertas en una caja de documentos que perteneció a Francis Newbery, director del centro artístico entre 1885 y 1918.
Durante ese tiempo, la escuela ganó gran prestigio internacional, y fue la época en que Newbery le encargó a Charles Rennie Mackintosh, el reputado arquitecto escocés, el diseño del edificio Mackintosh, donde se ubica la escuela y que está en restauración después de un incendio sufrido en 2014.
El descubrimiento lo realizó Rachael Jones, encargada del archivo, mientras trabajaba en la clasificación y digitalización de material. Jones dijo que presuponía que entre el material de Newbery habría documentación interesante por el momento álgido que vivió la escuela bajo su dirección, pero no esperaba "descubrir joyas tan auténticas".
Entre ellas dos cartas enviadas desde París en 1901, en que Rodin pregunta sobre la acogida que han tenido dos de sus esculturas, St Jean y Les Bourgeois de Calais, que envió para la Exposición Internacional que acogió Glasgow ese mismo año y que marcó la apertura del Museo Kelvingrove y la Galería de Arte.
También figura un paquete de cuatro cartas escritas por el diseñador, escritor y activista William Morris, una figura destacada del movimiento conocido como Arts and Crafts, del que más tarde Mackintosh fue seguidor, además de convertirse en el principal exponente del art nouveau en el Reino Unido. En ellas departe con el jefe del centro acerca de dar algunas conferencias en Escocia en 1889.
Los documentos también incluyen una carta de Wells, autor de La guerra de los mundos, y otra del artista irlandés John Lavery. Todas ellas se han digitalizado y se pueden consultar en los archivos online con los que cuenta el centro.
