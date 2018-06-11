La ministra de Cultura francesa, Françoise Nyssen, ha anunciado que lanzará el fondo Venus Victrix para financiar entre diez y veinte proyectos de películas dirigidas por mujeres de cualquier nacionalidad.
El proyecto ha sido creado con la ayuda de Eric Garandeau, el presidente del CNC (Centre National du Cinéma) que apoyará económicamente la producción de las películas. Vinus Victrix tomará la forma de un fondo de dotación para que los donantes, ya sean empresas de particulares, puedan beneficiarse de un recorte impositivo del 60% en las contribuciones.
"Lo que las mujeres necesitan para hacer cine es dinero"
Garandeau ha explicado que este nuevo proyecto cinematográfico ayudará a "recorrer el camino" y dará "apoyo tangible a la causa de las mujeres en el cine".
La financiación estará respaldada por la institución financiera Cofiloisirs y, además, se ha informado de que hay conversaciones avanzadas con importantes marcas de moda, así como otros patrocinadores. "Lo que las mujeres necesitan para hacer cine es dinero", ha dicho.
En Europa, el 84% de los recursos públicos dedicados a la industria, van destinados a películas dirigidas por hombres y el 56% de las personas vinculadas al mundo del film piensa que las mujeres directoras se ven repercutidas negativamente por la financiación, según la European Women’s Audiovisual Network’s.
