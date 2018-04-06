El sector audiovisual no es precisamente la punta de lanza de ese necesario nuevo tiempo que se vislumbra para las mujeres en nuestro país. Más bien al contrario, la dificultad que tiene la mujer para acceder a puestos de dirección y producción audiovisual; la falta de profesionales mujeres en los puestos técnicos; y la segregación de públicos en las salas hacen de este ámbito una de las principales cuentas pendientes en pro de la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres.
En esas anda el Ayuntamiento de Móstoles. Para ello nos trae el II Foro de la Cultura, pomposo nombre cuyo subtitulo nos saca de dudas: Invisibilidad de la Mujer en la industria del Cine y la Televisión. Organizada por la Concejalía de Cultura y Bienestar Social y Vivienda, la iniciativa, que contará con la presencia ya confirmada de mujeres destacadas dentro del sector audiovisual como Assumpta Serna, Cecilia Bartolomé, Andrea Jaurrieta o Maite Ruiz de Austri, incluirá la realización de talleres y proyecciones de cortometrajes y, al menos, de un largometraje.
Como avance de la programación del evento, este viernes se abrirán las jornadas, a las 17.30 horas, con una mesa redonda, para hablar de la situación de la mujer en este ámbito de una manera genérica, incluyendo además una proyección de varios cortometrajes tras la mesa redonda.
El sábado, tras un conferencia-coloquio en la que se abordarán de forma pormenorizada las desigualdades que padecen las mujeres del audiovisual, se llevarán a cabo tres talleres, en los que se tratarán estos temas más profundamente, para finalizar, ya por la tarde, con una última mesa coloquio sobre cómo las directoras noveles se enfrentan a la preparación de sus proyectos.
Además, será exhibida una película que servirá como clausura del II Foro de la Cultura, pensado este año "para que la ciudadanía tenga consciencia de la situación de la mujer en este sector y en la sociedad en general", tal y como resaltaba este jueves el concejal de Cultura, Bienestar y Vivienda, Gabriel Ortega.
