La 17ª edición de Imagineindia International Film Festival llenará las pantallas madrileñas del 17 al 31 de mayo 2018. Más de 80 filmes, 6 salas, 12 invitados internacionales conforman este festival ya un clásico entre los festivales de cine.

13 filmes de 11 países competirán en la Sección Oficial por el Chakra de Oro e irán acompañados de secciones paralelas para documentales, cortometrajes, escuelas de cine, conflictos humanitarios (Siria), mujeres o religiones.

Filmoteca, Cineteca, Casa Sefarad o Travel Brand Xperience serán las principales salas del festival. El jurado estará conformado por grandes nombres del cine español como Andrés de la Torre, Juan Echanove, Javier Aguirresarobe o Azucena de la Fuente decidirá sobre un total de ocho premios.

La Filmoteca Española acogerá una retrospectiva al maestro indio Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Uno de los cineastas de referencia de este país que, ante un comentario del economista Kaushik Basu —“si usted hubiera nacido en España sería probablemente un Buñuel”—, replicó: “No sé qué hubiera sido en aquel maravilloso país, pero desde luego que no sé si estoy orgulloso de haber nacido en la India cuando en los colegios de nuestros pueblos alimentan a los niños con licor local para que se duerman porque no llega la comida durante una semana. Hay demasiada desigualdad por todas partes. ¿Qué importa que yo haga música, escriba poemas o ruede películas si no soy capaz de ayudar en lo más esencial?”.

Institulos de cine como FTII, SRFTI mostrarán las últimas obras de graduación de sus alumnos. Universidades, plataformas de promoción de documentales o la televisión nacional de la india, TISS,PSBT, DOORDARSHAN, participarán con sus producciones. Talleres, conferencias, mesas redondas aderezarán los 15 días de esta fiesta de cine Imagineindia.

El festival Imagineindia está patrocinado por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, la Comunidad de Madrid y la Embajada de la India, Directorate for film festivals (DFF), Minsitry of External Affairs of India (MEA), además de los numerosos colaboradores.