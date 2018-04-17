Público
La Habitación Roja Ingresado el vocalista de la Habitación Roja por un tromboembolismo pulmonar

Su pronóstico actual es reservado y ante la gravedad del cuadro médico el grupo valenciano suspenderá los conciertos previstos esta semana en Madrid, Barcelona y Valencia.

La Habitación Roja en una imagen promocional. PÚBLICO

Jorge Martín, vocalista de la Habitación Roja, ha sido ingresado de urgencia en València por un tromboembolismo pulmonar, lo que ha obligado al grupo a cancelar sus conciertos en Madrid, Barcelona y Valencia previstos para esta semana.

Según ha informado Artica, la agencia que representa al grupo a través de la red social Twitter, Martín se encuentra estable aunque permanecerá en observación hospitalaria durante los próximos días.

Su pronóstico actual es reservado y ante la gravedad del cuadro médico la Habitación Roja suspenderá los conciertos previstos esta semana en Madrid, Barcelona y Valencia.

Desde la agencia de representación han asegurado que permanecerán atentos a nuevos partes y avances de las exploraciones médicas y esperan comunicar muy pronto la "feliz y completa recuperación" de Martín.

En los próximos días se informará de cómo proceder con las entradas adquiridas para los conciertos cancelados.

