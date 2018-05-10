Público
Ismael Serrano y compañeros de generación revisitan su 'Papá, cuéntame otra vez'

A 50 años de aquel mayo del 68 y a 25 de su canción más emblemática, el cantautor reflexiona sobre la necesidad de luchar por un mundo mejor junto a algunos invitados muy especiales como Ana Pardo de Vera, Antonio Maestre o Dani Mateo.

'Ismael Serrano. 20 años hoy es siempre'

Medio siglo ya de un mayo épico. Poco más de 25 de aquella mítica tonada que encumbró a un jovencísimo Ismael Serrano. Cifras que imponen y que, queramos o no, nos obligan a hacer balance. Cuenta Ismael que no todo el mundo supo interpretar la ironía y el reproche que impregnaban sus versos. "Hubo quien la escuchó como un arrebato de nostalgia y, si bien trataba de reconocer la lucha de muchos que se jugaron el tipo y dieron la vida por sus sueños y que habían sido injustamente olvidados, se trataba más bien de lo contrario", confiesa el músico en el texto presentación de este proyecto. 

Ismael ha querido rodearse de compañeros de generación para revisitar su obra más recordada. Y lo hace, como no podía ser de otra forma, con espíritu crítico, consciente de que solo así es posible avanzar. La directora de Público Ana Pardo de Vera, junto con Ana Pastor, Dani Mateo, Antonio Maestre y Daniel Serrano, autor de la letra de la canción, se cuestionan el relato escuchado y plantean nuevos interrogantes. ¿Nos dedicarán nuestros hijos una canción similar? ¿Seremos capaces de detener el retroceso en cuanto a derechos y libertades que nos toca vivir?

"Invito a todos y a todas a hacer vuestras reflexiones, desde la certeza de que aún, como entonces, tiene que llover, puesto que, como dice la tonada, sigue sucia la plaza. Y es el momento de ocuparla. Es nuestro el tiempo y nuestra la palabra", explica Serrano. Una invitación a la rebelión, a tomar la palabra y cambiar nuestros horizontes. Una invitación que hoy día, en esta España de Manadas, másteres ficticios y corruptelas varias, es más necesaria que nunca.

