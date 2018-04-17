Javier Bardem trabajaría con Woody Allen si le interesara el papel, pese a las acusaciones de abuso

Javier Badem aceptaría trabajar con Woody Allen, acusado de abusos sexuales por su hija adoptiva Dylan, si el papel que le ofreciera le interesase, dijo el actor en una entrevista en la web del diario Le Parisien, con motivo del estreno en Francia de su nueva película Loving Pablo.

"No me considero nadie para decir si Woody Allen es culpable o no (...). Desde el punto de vista de la Justicia la situación es exactamente la misma que cuando rodé con él en 2007" para Vicky Cristina Barcelona, dijo Bardem. Para el intérprete, el movimiento de denuncia del acoso sexual #MeToo (#YoTambién) es "formidable", aunque opinó que "hay que ser prudente" con juzgar en la plaza pública.

Bardem, uno de los actores españoles más internacionales, señaló que "en España a la gente solo le interesa el fútbol". "Cuando dices que eres artista, te miran como si hubieses hecho algo malo. A la gente solo le interesa el fútbol", dijo Bardem, que en la nueva película de Fernando León de Aranoa encarna al narcotraficante colombiano Pablo Escobar.

Bardem (Madrid, 1969) comparó la diferente acogida de la cultura en Francia respecto a España después de que su esposa, Penélope Cruz, recibiese el pasado marzo el César de Honor a su carrera, un alto reconocimiento del cine francés.

"Francia da valor a su cultura, su identidad, su industria", indicó el intérprete, quien comentó que cuando regresaron a Madrid de recoger el premio en París "nadie dedicó una palabra al César de Penélope".