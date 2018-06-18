Joaquín Sabina cancela el resto de su gira por una disfonía aguda

Tras acabar antes de tiempo su concierto del pasado sábado en Madrid, Joaquín Sabina se ve obligado a cancelar los cuatro conciertos restantes de su gira 'Lo Niego Todo', previstos en A Coruña (21 de junio), Córdoba (30 de junio), Albacete (7 de julio) y Granada (14 de julio).
El artista se ha sometido esta tarde a una revisión médica y ha sido diagnosticado con una "disfonía aguda consecuencia de un proceso vírico", informa el comunicado remitido a Europa Press.
Y aún añade su oficina: "Le han prescrito un reposo de 30 días que le impide realizar los últimos cuatro conciertos programados de esta gira. Tanto el artista como todo el equipo de la gira lamentan profundamente las molestias ocasionadas".
Así las cosas, se abre a partir de este martes día 19 de junio el proceso de devolución de las entradas para lo cual los interesados deben dirigirse al canal de venta donde fueron adquiridas.
