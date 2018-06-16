Público
Joaquín Sabina se queda mudo en pleno concierto en Madrid

"No están viendo ustedes un buen concierto por mi parte hoy", advirtió momentos antes de dejar el escenario para no volver a salir.

El cantante y compositor Joaquín Sabina durante el concierto que ofrece esta noche en Madrid. EFE/Víctor Lerena

Joaquín Sabina, que regresaba esta noche a Madrid para dar su quinto concierto en la ciudad con motivo de la gira Lo niego todo, ha abandonado el escenario del WiZink Center a mitad del espectáculo porque se ha quedado "totalmente mudo".

"Joaquín se ha quedado totalmente mudo y no va a poder seguir el concierto. Lo sentimos de todo corazón", ha dicho Pancho Varona alrededor de las 23:20 horas, tras haber abandonado el cantante el escenario.

El de Úbeda había colgado el cartel de entradas agotadas para la cita de esta noche en Madrid, que comenzaba a las 21:40 horas recordando sus problemas de salud durante la gira, y asegurando: "Lo único que realmente lo rejuvenece a uno es sentir esas cosas en el estómago, esos nervios terribles, que pasan cuando uno se sube al escenario en Madrid".

"No están viendo ustedes un buen concierto por mi parte hoy", reconocía más tarde el artista, a mitad del espectáculo, para después abandonar el escenario en mitad de "Y sin embargo", tema que ha seguido Antonio García de Diego.

Sabina estrenó la gira Lo niego todo en mayo de 2017 en México -después de tener que reprogramar las fechas de su inicio, en marzo de ese año, tras ser operado de una hernia ventral-, y después tuvo que volver a interrumpir el tour cuando en abril de este año sufrió una tromboflebitis en la vena ilofemoral de la pierna izquierda. alrededor de las 23:20 horas, tras haber abandonado Sabina (Úbeda, Jaén, 1949) el escenario en torno a las 23:00 horas.

