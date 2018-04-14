Público
Público

Josep Anton Pérez Giner Fallece el productor de cine Josep Anton Pérez Giner a los 83 años

Participó en la producción de más de un centenar de películas y trabajó con directores como Eloy De la Iglesia, Sergio Leone, Ridley Scott o Bigas Luna. Fue considerado también el impulsor del cine de terror catalán

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El productor de cine Josep Anton Pérez Giner

El productor de cine Josep Anton Pérez Giner.

El productor de cine Josep Anton Pérez Giner, que participó en la producción de más de un centenar de películas, falleció ayer en Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) a los 83 años, según han informado hoy fuentes de la industria cinematográfica.

Nacido en Valencia en 1934, Pérez Giner fue productor durante la década de 1970 de títulos como La noche de Walpurgis y El espanto surge de la tumba, y en la de 1980 estuvo detrás de éxitos como Perros Callejeros y El pico, así como trabajó con directores como Eloy De la Iglesia, Sergio Leone, Ridley Scott, Bigas Luna o Joaquim Jordà.

El productor y profesor de cine fue considerado también el impulsor del cine de terror catalán con filmes como La noche del terror ciego, Los ojos azules de la muñeca rota, El mariscal del infierno y El espanto surge de la tumba.

Pérez Giner trabajó en proyectos con autores de prestigio como Vicente Aranda y Bigas Luna y ayudó a debutar a directores como Ventura Pons, Francesc Bellmunt y Antoni Verdaguer. Entre otros premios, contaba con el premio Ciutat de Barcelona y el Sant Jordi, además de ser miembro honorífico de la Acadèmia del Cinema en Català.

Personalidades del mundo del cine han transmitido hoy en las redes sociales su pesar por el fallecimiento de Pérez Giner, como Isona Passola, además de la Acadèmia del Cinema en Català y la escuela de cine Escac.

Etiquetas