Público
Público

Libertad de expresión Errenteria expone la obra sobre los "presos políticos" que fue retirada de ARCO

La muestra ha sido inaugurada por el alcalde del municipio vasco, que ha querido mostrar su compromiso con la libertad de expresión: "Hacer desaparecer una obra porque pueda ser incómoda va en contra de este principio democrático".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La obra de la discordia, 'Presos Políticos', del español Santiago Sierra, perteneciente a la galería Elga Alvear, poco antes de ser retirada de las instalaciones de Ifema.- EFE

La obra de la discordia, 'Presos Políticos', del español Santiago Sierra, poco antes de ser retirada de las instalaciones de Ifema. EFE

La obra Presos políticos de la España contemporánea del artista Santiago Sierra, que fue retirada de la pasada edición de la feria ARCO, se exhibe desde este viernes y hasta el 26 en la localidad guipuzcoana de Errenteria.

La obra consiste en retratos pixelados de personas encarceladas entre las que se encuentran políticos catalanes o los jóvenes de Altsasu, entre otros.

La muestra ha sido inaugurada por el alcalde de Errenteria, Julen Mendoza, que ha querido mostrar su compromiso con la libertad de expresión al exponer la obra en su localidad.

La exposición se acompaña de una programación que versará sobre la libertad de expresión y que contará con las intervenciones de la jueza Garbiñe Biurrun y los periodistas Martxelo Otamendi, Mariano Ferrer, Dani Álvarez y Lourdes Perez, ha informado el Ayuntamiento de Errenteria en un comunicado.

El Ayuntamiento de Errenteria entiende que el contenido de la obra puede "concitar posturas enfrentadas entre sí", pero está "fuera de toda duda" es que "la libertad de expresión es uno de los pilares fundamentales de cualquier sociedad democrática y, en este sentido, hacer desaparecer una obra de los circuitos de arte porque pueda ser incómoda va en contra de este principio democrático", manifiesta el consistorio.

En la obra se incluye, además, el retrato de uno de los jóvenes de Errenteria que próximamente van a ser juzgados en la Audiencia Nacional por unos incidentes ocurridos en Pamplona.

Etiquetas