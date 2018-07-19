Público
Público

Luis García Montero será el nuevo director del Instituto Cervantes

El nombramiento se formalizará en el Consejo de Ministros de este viernes. El poeta sucederá en el puesto a Juan Manuel Bonet Planes, que llegó a la dirección en febrero de 2017.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Luis García Montero.- EFE

Luis García Montero.- EFE

El poeta y académico Luis García Montero será el próximo director del Instituto Cervantes. Según avanza Infolibre, el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez pondrá al también catedrático de Literatura por la Universidad de Granada al frente de los centros culturales españoles en el extranjeros. El nombramiento se formalizará en el Consejo de Ministros de este viernes. García Montero sucederá en el puesto a Juan Manuel Bonet Planes, que llegó a la dirección en febrero de 2017.

El escritor, nacido en Granada en 1958, es una de las figuras más destacadas de la literatura española. Ganador del Premio Nacional de Poesía por Habitaciones separadas en 1995 o del Premio Nacional de la Crítica por La intimidad de la serpiente en 2003, ha visitado también la novela y el ensayo. Es colaborador de infoLibre desde su fundación (donde mantendrá sus artículos semanales tras el nombramiento), director del suplemento semanal literario Los diablos azules y presidente de su Sociedad de Amigos.

Etiquetas