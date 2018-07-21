Los servicios de inspección de la Consejería de Transportes interpusieron un centenar de denuncia a vehículos VTC por presunta captación irregular de clientes durante la primera jornada del festival Mad Cool.
Según han indicado fuentes del Gobierno regional, los servicios de inspección cursaron visita durante la primera jornada del festival de música, en el que realizaron un total de 316 controles y la interposición de 100 denuncias.
El motivo principal de las propuestas de sanción es la captación de clientes sin hoja previa de contratación o por no disponer de hoja de ruta para realizar el servicio de transporte.
Taxistas y conductores de VTC mantuvieron el pasado viernes un pequeño enfrentamiento en la avenida Logroño esquina con calle San Severo, cerca del aeropuerto Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez y del enclave donde se celebraba el Mad Cool.
Según informó la Policía Municipal, se vivió un momento de "tensión" entre ambos colectivos. Había cerca de 100 taxistas y 50 conductores de VTC.
