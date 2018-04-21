Público
Maluma Miles de personas piden cancelar el concierto de Maluma en Palencia por sus letras "misóginas"

La petición, realizada a través de la plataforma Change.org, alcanza casi las 5.000 firmas. 

Maluma. EFE/Archivo

Casi 5.000 personas han firmado una campaña de firmas online para que se cancele el concierto de Maluma en Palencia, previsto para el 4 de septiembre. La petición, realizada a través de la plataforma Change.org, sostiene que las letras del cantante colombiano -criticado en varias ocasiones- son "machistas, misóginas y degradantes hacia todos y hacia las mujeres en particular".

De esta forma, la campaña critica que la oferta musical, para la que el Consistorio de la ciudad ha destinado 30.000 euros, forme parte del programa de fiestas de San Antolin 2018. "Y menos a costa de los presupuestos para las fiestas y usando instalaciones públicas", añaden.

La petición señala que el Ayuntamiento debe "incluir requisitos respecto a la exclusión de conciertos que fomenten la violencia machista en la concesión de patrocinios". Asimismo, considera que hay más alternativas culturales "más adecuadas y respetuosas que semejante 'artista' por las cuales podría ser sustituido, sin miedo a que la ciudad pierda los beneficios derivados de un concierto de semejante magnitud", zanjan.

Maluma vuelve a estar en el centro de la polémica. El año pasado, el Cabildo de Tenerife retiró la ayuda asignada para la celebración de un concierto del cantante de reguetón en la isla. En 2016, Maluma fue tildado de "misógino" por su canción Cuatro babys.

