La cantante y actriz María Dolores Pradera ha fallecido este lunes en Madrid, su ciudad natal, a los 93 años de edad, según han informado fuentes familiares.
María Dolores Pradera tenía a sus espaldas una larga trayectoria artística de casi 70 años y 40 discos, y a lo largo de su carrera cosechó numerosos premios y distinciones, entre ellos un Grammy a la Excelencia Artística por toda su carrera profesional en 2008.
Además, la cantante recibió el Premio Nacional de Teatro, la Medalla de Oro de las Bellas Artes, la Encomienda de la Orden de Isabel la Católica, la medalla de Madrid al Mérito Artístico o la medalla de Oro de Madrid al Mérito Artístico.
Su carrera artística comenzó en el cine en 1941 como extra en la película Porque te vi llorar, aunque también actuó en teatro con versiones de La Celestina, María Pineda o Fortunata y Jacinta, pero fue en su faceta de cantante donde cosechó su mayor éxito y logró su fama internacional.
Su primer disco llegó en noviembre de 1960 y en su trayectoria musical -gran parte de ella unida a los Sabandeños- está presente la obra de Chabuca, Horacio Guaraní, Mercedes Sosa, Sánchez Ferlosio, Amancio Prada o Carlos Cano.
Entre sus éxitos se encuentran Amarraditos, La flor de la canela, El rosario, Que te vaya bonito o Caballo prieto azabache.
En su larga carrera cuenta con los discos A mis amigos (1988), As de corazones (1999), que fue disco platino o Canciones del alma (2003).
Al cabo del tiempo (2006) fue su siguiente disco de estudio grabado junto a Los Sabandeños, su grupo de siempre.
María Dolores Pradera ha interpretado también sus canciones a dúo con artistas de diversas generaciones como Raphael, Sabina, Miguel Bose y ha colaborado con Enrique Bunbury, Amaia Montero o Ana Torroja.
La cantante era miembro honorífico del Foro Iberoamericano de las Artes, institución que le tributó un homenaje en 2011.
Estuvo casada con el actor Fernando Fernán Gómez, doce años y con él tuvo dos hijos, Elena y Fernando.
