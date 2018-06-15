Màxim Huerta, el ya ex ministro de Cultura y Deporte, ha cerrado su cuenta de Twitter tras su salida del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. El escritor y periodista primero borró sus tuits y posteriormente se dio de baja de la red social. Si se busca su nombre en Twitter, la red informa de que "esa página no existe".
Huerta llegó al ministerio de Cultura y Deporte a lomos de la polémica precisamente por sus tuits sobre el mundo del deporte. Eran tuits antiguos, pero ciertamente polémicos. Su sucesor, José Guirao, se ha mostrado más cauto sobre el uso de las redes sociales. Guirao no tiene Twitter porque así, ha dicho, "evito meter la pata".
Según informa el portal MSN, Huerta hizo varios cambios en su cuenta de Twitter antes de cerrarla definitivamente. Ayer, jueves, cambió su foto de portada en la red social, una imagen del Consejo de Ministros, por una de él en la playa. A última hora del jueves volvió a cambiarla por una de su sobrina antes de cerrar su cuenta definitivamente y borrar todos sus contenidos, algo que no hizo antes de ser nombrado ni tampoco en plena polémica por sus tuits nada más llegar al ministerio de Cultura y Deporte.
De momento, Màxim Huerta mantiene su cuenta en Instagram.
