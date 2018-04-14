Milos Forman, el director de cine de origen checo que alcanzó fama en Hollywood con clásicos galardonados con el Oscar como Alguien voló sobre el nido del cuco y Amadeus, murió a la edad de 86 años, informó hoy la agencia de noticias checa CTK. La muerte del director se produjo el viernes en EEUU, "en paz, rodeado de su familia y seres queridos", explico su esposa, Martina.

Milos Forman nació en la ciudad checa de Caslav el 18 de febrero de 1932, pero se mudó a Estados Unidos después de la represión comunista del movimiento aperturista de la Primavera de Praga en 1968 y en la década de los 70 se convirtió en ciudadano estadounidense.

Su primer gran éxito llegó en 1975 con Alguien voló sobre el nido del cuco (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), protagonizada por Jack Nicholson y que logró cinco estatuillas en las principales categorías, incluido el Oscar al mejor director y a la mejor película.

El filme, que trata sobre el traslado a una institución psiquiátrica de un preso que intenta escapar de una larga estancia en la cárcel, así como de los brutales métodos usados en ese centro, es considerado uno de los mejores de la historia del cine.

Su otro éxito mayúsculo fue Amadeus (1984), que narra la vida del compositor Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart desde el punto de vista de su rival Antonio Salieri, y le valió innumerables galardones, entre ellos ocho premios de Hollywood, incluido el Oscar al mejor director. Otros de sus trabajos más conocidos son el musical antibelicista Hair (1979) o El escándalo de Larry Flynt (The People vs. Larry Flynt), estrenado en 1996.

En 2006 dirigió Los fantasmas de Goya (Goya's Ghosts) ambientada en España e inspirada en la vida del pintor español, que contó con la participación de Javier Bardem y Natalie Portman.

