El misterioso beso de dos guardias civiles, ¿primera obra de Banksy en España?

El llamado de una conocida firma cervecera para que el prolífico y anónimo grafitero Banksy tuviera a bien dejar su sello en la población ferrolana de Canido podría haber tenido éxito. O quizá no. La imagen de dos guardias civiles compartiéndose sin rubor sobre una pared desconchada del pueblo ha disparado todas las alarmas. ¿Estaremos ante la primera obra de Banksy en España?, ¿andará suelto el evasivo grafitero por tierras gallegas?



Todo comenzó con una campaña publicitaria que invitaba al grafitero a que recreara —manteniéndose fiel a su particular estilo— unas meninas velazquianas. Banksy hizo oídos sordos —o quizá simplemente no recibió el llamamiento— y en septiembre, cuando se celebraba la popular fiesta de arte urbano que soñaba con su presencia, éste no apareció.

La pregunta ahora es por su autenticidad. Son ya múltiples las voces que en las redes discrepan sobre si realmente este grafiti pertenece a Banksy. Lo cierto es que su parecido es notable con otro en el que se podía ver a dos bobbies besándose en la pared de un pub de Brighton. Otros, en cambio, celebran ya que el ilustre grafitero ha tenido a bien hacer su primera escala en España. Juzguen ustedes mientras los expertos barruntan su dictamen.