Mr. Bingo o el lucrativo arte de la ofensa postal

Recopilamos algunas muestras de este mago del troleo personalizado. Un proyecto con la inquina como motor creativo.

Josh Reich 'el caraculo'.- MR. BINGO

Un mal día lo tiene cualquiera. Cuenta Mr. Bingo que una noche estaba solo en casa —ligeramente beodo— cuando sintió la irrefrenable necesidad de insultar al personal. Como lo oyen. "Enviaré una postal con un mensaje ofensivo a la primera persona que responda a esto", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter. Y, claro, le llovieron los candidatos al escarnio. Las redes tienen estas cosas.

En concreto fueron unas cincuenta personas las que respondieron al ofensivo llamado de Mr. Bingo. Corría el año 2011 y, sin grandes expectativas, nacía un proyecto cuyo motor creativo no era otro que el odio y la ira para con el resto de seres humanos. ¿Chabacano? Sí, puede ser. ¿Vulgar? Mucho. ¿Injurioso? De eso se trata. ¿Bello? Sí, también. Porque si algo diferencia este proyecto del vilipendio gratuito y cotidiano es su vertiente artística; la capacidad del autor de personalizar el desprecio por medio de una ilustración y una breve leyenda.

Y lo cierto es que le salió redondo el negocio. El arte de la ofensa puede, también, resultar lucrativo. No en vano Mr. Bingo empezó pidiendo 5 libras por cada misiva faltona y terminó cobrando 50 por cada una de ellas. A continuación recopilamos algunas de estas postales de la discordia.

Alex Hudson.- MR. BINGO

Con este clarificador diagrama Mr. Bingo refleja el grado de indeferencia que siente para con su cliente Sam Baker: 

Sam Baker.- MR. BINGO

Los ojos de Paul Blow no son del gusto del artista: 

Paul Blow.- MR. BINGO

A Ben Maslen le conmina a que abandone de una vez por todas sus "inalcanzables sueños":

Ben Maslen.- MR. BINGO

A otro parroquiano le dedica una portada del Daily Mail con una pregunta muy sucinta: "¿Es Benjamin King un gilipollas?"

Benjamin King.- MR. BINGO

Al parecer el baile no es el fuerte de Chris Draper. Pues bien, Mr. Bingo se lo hace saber: 

Chris Draper.- MR. BINGO

Aquí el autor se muestra disconforme con las parejas que combinan sus vestimentas:

Paul and Sarah Tunnicliffe.- MR. BINGO

Por último, un puñado de grúas para un mensaje muy concreto:

Chris Anderton.- MR. BINGO

