El DJ y productor sueco Tim Bergling, más conocido por su nombre artístico Avicii, ha muerto este viernes a los 28 años, según ha anunciado su representante en un comunicado. "Fue encontrado muerto en Mascate, Omán", ha explicado el manager. "La familia está devastada y les pedimos a todos que respeten su necesidad de privacidad en este momento difícil. No se darán más declaraciones", prosigue la nota.
Avicii, nacido en Estocolmo en 1989, anunció en marzo de 2016 que se retiraba de la música tras la gira de ese año. El artista, autor de canciones tan conocidas como Hey Brother o Wake Me Up, explicaba que arrastraba las consecuencias de una operación de apendicitis y algunos problemas biliares.
"Mis elecciones y mi carrera nunca han estado dirigidas por cosas materiales, aunque estoy agradecido por todas las oportunidades y comodidades que mi éxito me ha dado. Sé que he sido bendecido para poder viajar por el mundo y actuar, pero tengo demasiado poco espacio para la vida de una persona real detrás del artista", remarcaba.
