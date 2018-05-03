Muere a los 46 años Javier Aller, el marciano de 'El Milagro de P. Tinto'

El actor madrileño Javier Aller, que saltó a la fama con el papel del marciano José Ramón en El Milagro de P. Tinto, de Javier Fesser, ha fallecido a los 46 años, según ha informado hoy a Efe la Unión de Actores.
Aller, que también participó en La gran aventura de Mortadelo y Filemón bajo las órdenes de Fesser en 2003 y con Daniel Monzón en El corazón del guerrero y El robo más grande jamás contado, fallecido el 1 de mayo y hoy será incinerado en Madrid.
El actor, que en su blog personal narró que en 2009 un ictus le apartó de la interpretación, trabajó asimismo en la segunda temporada de Agitación+IVA de Telecinco.
En las redes sociales compañeros y admiradores de un actor que llevó a la pequeña y gran pantalla un peculiar sentido del humor, y que era un gran aficionado al heavy y del Atlético de Madrid, han volcado mensajes de recuerdo, muchas veces acompañadas de frases de sus personajes, como "¡pedazo de invento, la gaseosa!", del marciano que le hizo popular.
Su compañero en El corazón del guerrero, Fernando Ramallo, ha dicho sentir "mucha pena" y le ha recordado como una persona "muy fuerte".
Javier Fesser ha escrito en Twitter: "Javier Aller, excepcional e irrepetible marciano en El Milagro de P. Tinto, regresó ayer a su planeta. Has sido, Javi, uno de los regalos más extraordinarios que me ha dado esta vida. Descansa en paz, tío grande".
