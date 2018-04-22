El actor estadounidense Verne Troyer, conocido por su papel de Mini Yo en las comedias cinematográficas de la serie Austin Powers, ha muerto este domingo a la edad de 49 años, según informa el portal TMZ.
Troyer, considerado uno de los hombres más bajos del mundo, llevaba tiempo luchando con problemas de alcohol y a comienzos de este mes tuvo que ser ingresado en un hospital del área de Los Ángeles, según TMZ.
Fuentes de la familia dijeron a ese portal especializado en noticias de famosos que Troyer falleció en un lugar no precisado mientras estaba recibiendo asistencia médica para ser tratado por problemas de alcohol y tendencias suicidas.
El actor comenzó su carrera en el cine en 1994, primero como doble para un bebé de nueve meses, hasta que logró fama en 1999 tras la segunda película de la serie de Austin Powers. Había intentado superar su alcoholismo pasando por períodos de rehabilitación en varias ocasiones. En 2002 estuvo al borde de la muerte por intoxicación alcohólica.
