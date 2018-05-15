Muere a los 87 años el escritor y periodista Tom Wolfe

El escritor y periodista Tow Wolfe, considerado uno de los padres del llamado Nuevo Periodismo, y uno de las plumas más importantes y prestigiosas de la literatura de Estados Unidos en los últimos 50 años, ha muerto este martes a los 87 años de edad en un hospital de Nueva York, según anunció su representante.

Según indicó su agente, Lynn Nesbit, al diario The Wall Street Journal y a The New York Times, el autor de La hoguera de las vanidades estaba aquejado de neumonía y había sido hospitalizado por una infección en un hospital de Manhattan.

Nacido en Richmond (Virginia), Wolfe residía en Nueva York desde 1962, cuando comenzó a trabajar para The New York Herald Tribune, al mismo tiempo que comenzó a hacerse un nombre en el periodismo literario y la novela periodística.

