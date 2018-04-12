Público
Muere el escritor mexicano Sergio Pitol, Premio Cervantes 2005, a los 85 años

Autor de obras escritas en español y traducidas al italiano, ruso, inglés, húngaro, chino, polaco y árabe, Pitol padecía afasia primaria progresiva, una enfermedad que en el último año le impidió caminar, moverse y hablar.

El escritor Sergi Pitol.- EFE

El escritor mexicano Sergio Pitol Demeneghi (Puebla, 1933), Premio Cervantes de Literatura 2005, falleció este jueves en su vivienda de Xalapa, capital del oriental estado de Veracruz, según confirmaron sus allegados.

El escritor, traductor, diplomático, viajero y promotor de la literatura universal, murió a los 85 años de edad. 

Autor de obras escritas en español y traducidas al italiano, ruso, inglés, húngaro, chino, polaco y árabe, Pitol padecía afasia primaria progresiva, una enfermedad que en el último año le impidió caminar, moverse y hablar.

