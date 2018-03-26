Muere el escritor Philip Kerr, creador de la saga del detective Bernie Gunther

El escritor escocés Philip Kerr ha fallecido este viernes a los 62 años de edad a causa de un cáncer, según ha hecho público su editorial Quercus Books. Su principal hito como escritor ha sido la creación del detective Bernie Gunther, su obra más destacada. En España es novedad por otra obra, en concreto por la última entrega de otra serie suya policíaca que transcurre en el mundo del fútbol y lleva el título de Falso nueve.
Pero como decíamos, su protagonista más célebre es el detective Bernie Gunther, un investigador privado en la Alemania nazi, época en la que ambientó sus novelas negras desde 1989. Kerr nació en Edimburgo y estudió en la universidad de Birmingham, trabajó en el ámbito de la publicidad vinculándose a la agencia Saatchi Saatchi. Más allá de su especialidad —las novelas negras—, Kerr experimentó con el género ciencia ficción y también la literatura infantil.
Su personaje Bernie Gunther se caracterizaba por tener una profundas convicciones morales, tratando de mantener su conciencia limpia en un mundo corrupto donde la maldad campa a sus anchas. Ex combatiente de la I Guerra Mundial y de convicciones de izquierdas, su instinto le evita caer en las redes del nazismo. Con todo fue depurado de su cargo en la policía y termina trabajando —debido a su fama— para líderes del III Reich.
Un pena no poder ver envejecer a este personaje mítico que el escritor Philip Kerr tuvo a bien pergeñar. Quién sabe cuáles serían sus futuras andanzas, nos quedan, eso sí, un buen puñado de libros para seguir disfrutando a su lado.
