Margot Kidder Muere Margot Kidder, la Lois Lane de 'Superman', a los 69 años

La actriz protagonizó junto a Christopher Reeve cuatro películas sobre el superhéroe de DC entre 1978 y 1987. Todavía se desconocen las causas de su fallecimiento.

Margot Kidder y Christopher Reeve durante una de las películas de 'Superman'.

Margot Kidder, la actriz canadiense que interpretó a Lois Lane en Superman (1978), murió este domingo en Livingston (Montana) a los 69 años, informó este lunes el portal TMZ, especializado en información sobre famosos.

La intérprete se encontraba en su casa cuando falleció, según un portavoz de la funeraria Franzen-Davis, pero no se ha dado a conocer la causa de la muerte. Kidder encarnó también a Lois Lane en las tres secuelas de Superman, siempre junto a Christopher Reeve, el actor que dio vida al hombre de acero.

La artista sufrió durante años un fuerte trastorno bipolar que le llevó incluso a pasar una temporada sin hogar en 1996. Kidder se erigió después en una activista por la causa tras ese incidente.

Su carrera como actriz, a pesar del paso de los años, nunca se detuvo y no dudó en aceptar papeles pequeños en series de televisión y películas de todo tipo. Entre sus trabajos más conocidos se cuentan La mokrada del miedo, Willie & Phil (Una almohada para tres) (1980) y y Maverick (1994).

Kidder estuvo casada en tres ocasiones aunque estaba soltera desde la década de 1980. La actriz deja una hija, Maggie McGuane, fruto de su relación con su primer marido, Thomas McGuane.

La primera actriz en encarnar a la periodista Lois Lane fue Noel Neill en la serie de televisión sobre Superman de la década de 1940. Después de que Kidder inmortalizara el personaje en el cine, fue Teri Hatcher quien tomó el testigo en la serie de televisión de la década de 1990.

En la cinta Superman Returns: El regreso (2006), el personaje lo interpretó la actriz Kate Bosworth. En la actualidad es la actriz Amy Adams quien la encarna en las adaptaciones del universo de DC Comics.

