Muere Pepe Mediavilla, la voz de Morgan Freeman y del mago Gandalf

Le habrán escuchado cientos de veces. Su voz es una de las más familiares y características del doblaje en español. Su nombre, en cambio, no es tan conocido salvo para los entendidos en este tipo de interpretación: José Fernández Mediavilla ha fallecido este jueves a los 77 años de edad.



Todo indica que la enfermedad que padecía se agravó en los últimos tiempos. “Estoy enfermo por algo que me ha salido en el corazón, y ha corrido hasta la sangre y se ha agravado con la diabetes. Para no hacerlo largo, diré que estoy en silla de ruedas para no caerme más. Cuando quiero ponerme de pie pierdo el conocimiento. No sé cómo no me he matado, porque me he caído más de cincuenta veces, por eso ando en silla de ruedas, para no caerme”, explicaba el actor en una carta a principios de 2017.

A lo largo de su dilatada trayectoria profesional, Mediavilla dio voz a los personajes de Ian McKellen y Morgan Freeman. Su particular timbre siempre irá unido a papeles memorables de la historia del cine en español como el mago Gandalf en El Señor de los Anillos y en El Hobbit. Se apaga una de las voces más queridas por los televidentes y aficionados al cine.

