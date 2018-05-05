Público
Muere a los 75 años el periodista y presentador José María Íñigo

El periodista y presentador de radio y televisión José María Íñigo (Bilbao, 1942) ha fallecido este sábado a los 75 años de edad, según fuentes de RNE.

Íñigo colaboraba desde septiembre de 2000 en el programa dominical de la cadena pública No es un día cualquiera, presentado y dirigido por Pepa Fernández.

(Habrá ampliación)

