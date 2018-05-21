Muere el periodista y escritor Ramón Chao, padre de Manu Chao

El periodista, escritor y músico gallego Ramón Chao, padre de Manu Chao, falleció este domingo en Barcelona a los 82 años, según han informado fuentes cercanas a la familia. Ramón Chao (Vilalba, Lugo, 1935) vivió la mayor parte de su vida en Francia, donde llegó con poco más de 20 años gracias a una beca del Gobierno español para estudiar piano.
Padre de los músicos Manu y Antoine Chao, fundadores del grupo Mano Negra, Ramón Chao trabajó en Radio France, donde fue nombrado jefe del servicio cultural en español y portugués el año 1968, y redactor jefe de todas las emisiones en ambos idiomas en 1980.
En París, Chao dirigió emisiones radiofónicas en gallego en la época en la que estaban prohibidas por el régimen franquista y fue corresponsal de la revista Triunfo. También fue colaborador habitual de la prensa francesa y destacó como crítico literario en Le Monde y por sus colaboraciones en Le Monde Diplomatique.
En 1991 fue nombrado Caballero de las Artes y las Letras por el Gobierno francés y a lo largo de su vida escribió una veintena de obras, entre las que destacan Prisciliano de Compostela y La pasión de la Bella Otero.
Chao fue creador e impulsor del premio Juan Rulfo, un galardón otorgado por Radio France Internationale desde 1982 y coorganizado por el Instituto Cervantes de París, la Casa de América Latina, el Instituto de México en París, el Colegio de España, Le Monde Diplomatique (edición española), la Unión Latina y FondaChao.
