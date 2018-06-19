Público
Público

XXXTentacion Muere tiroteado el rapero XXXTentacion

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy tenía 20 años. Recibió varios disparos cuando salía hacia su coche en Miami.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El rapero Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, conocido como XXXTentacion. - YOUTUBE

El rapero Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, conocido como XXXTentacion. - YOUTUBE

El rapero estadounidense Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, conocido como XXXTentacion, ha muerto este martes tras recibir varios disparos cuando salía hacia su coche de una tienda de motocicletas, en Deerfield Beach, al norte de Miami, informó la oficina del alguacil del condado Broward.

Onfroy, que tenía 20 años, fue trasladado tras el tiroteo a un centro médico, donde murió poco después, según confirmaron las autoridades. Según las fuerzas de seguridad, dos hombres abandonaron la escena en un todoterreno después de que uno de ellos abriera fuego contra la víctima.

Onfroy presentó en 2017 su álbum debut, 17, y en marzo pasado lanzó el segundo, titulado ?, con el que debutó de primero en la lista de todos los géneros de Billboard 200, en la que también se destacó con sus sencillos Sad! y Changes.

El artista, nacido y criado en Plantation, Florida, comenzó a escribir música tras ser liberado de un centro correccional juvenil y lanzó en 2013 su primera canción en la plataforma de distribución de audio SoundCloud, titulada News/Flock. Había pasado tiempo en la cárcel y en centros de detención juvenil y estaba a la espera de juicio por violencia machista contra su novia embarazada.

Figuras de la comunidad hip-hop y de la música han lamentado su muerte, como Kanye West. "Descansa en paz. Nunca te dije cuánto me inspiraste cuando estuviste aquí. Gracias por existir", ha tuiteado.

Etiquetas