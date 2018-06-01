Llega el verano y la temporada de teatro se acaba. Pero afortunadamente en junio llegan los festivales. Uno de los primeros platos del menú veraniego que ahora comienza es el Festival Paraíso, un viaje hacia los territorios de la electrónica y su confluencia con otros géneros y expresiones artísticas en un espacio verde.
Paraíso nace por el amor a la música y la pasión por compartirla. Tras él se encuentra el cofundador y exdirector del FIB, Jose Morán, y un equipo de profesionales comprometidos con un nuevo modelo de festival: sostenible, cómodo y sin aglomeraciones, que se celebrará en el campus de la Universidad Complutense los días 8 y 9 de junio.
La propuesta musical de esta primera edición cuenta con 38 artistas entre los que se estarán Acid Pauli, Apparat, Black Coffee, Hot Chip Megamix, Kiasmos o Róisín Murphy, entre otros. El recinto contará con tres escenarios, cómodas zonas de descanso, instalaciones artísticas, un área gaming y una zona gastronómica con propuestas saludables.
Si ya formas parte de la Comunidad de Público, puedes participar en el sorteo de 20 abonos dobles para que tú y tu acompañante disfrutéis gratuitamente de la música, el arte y naturaleza durante los dos días del festival.
Puedes apuntarte al sorteo antes del lunes 4 de junio a las 9 de la mañana. Si consigues alguno de estos abonos dobles contactaremos contigo por correo electrónico para darte la enhorabuena. Si aún no eres socio, puedes unirte a la Comunidad de Público en cualquier momento.
