El cantante Joaquín Sabina, de 69 años, ha recibido hoy el alta hospitalaria de la tromboflebitis en la vena iliofemoral de su pierna izquierda por la que tuvo que ser ingresado el pasado 21 de abril, según han indicado fuentes del centro sanitario madrileño donde se encontraba hospitalizado.
El cantante tuvo que suspender el concierto que tenía previsto en A Coruña el pasado 21 de abril, que finalmente se celebrará el 21 de junio.
Sabina ha pasado una semana ingresado para recuperarse de este problema circulatorio. Ya en 2010, el 16 de septiembre, el cantante tuvo que posponer un concierto previsto en el Palau de Barcelona debido a una caída doméstica.
Ese mismo año, en mayo, cuando estaba a punto de ofrecer sus primeros tres conciertos en Estados Unidos —Nueva York, Miami y Los Ángeles—, tuvieron que ser suspendidos por problemas intestinales, que el propio músico atribuyó a una "diverticulitis aguda".
También problemas de estómago le llevaron a abandonar el escenario a los 20 minutos de comenzar el primer concierto -13 de diciembre de 2014, en Madrid-, de la gira "500 noches para una crisis".
El 10 de marzo 2017 publicó "Lo niego todo", un nuevo disco con temas nuevos y en solitario, el primero en ocho años, tras "Vinagre y rosas". Ese mes, Sabina tuvo que reprogramar las fechas de sus conciertos en Iberoamérica debido a que fue operado de una hernia ventral.
