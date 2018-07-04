La discográfica Universal Music Group ha advertido a los creadores de Toy, la canción que le valió el triunfo a la israelí Netta Barzilai este año en Eurovisión, que el pegadizo tema podría ser un plagio de uno de la banda estadounidense The White Stripes, informaron hoy medios locales.

Los compositores Doron Medalie y Stav Beger According recibieron hace dos semanas una carta de Universal que les avisaba de una presunta infracción de los derechos de autor debido al supuesto parecido entre la canción israelí y el conocido éxito Seven Nation Army publicado en 2003, apuntó hoy el diario Haaretz.

"No se ha recibido ninguna demanda legal, solo una carta preliminar de clarificación sobre el asunto", dijo el agente de Barzilai. Medalie, que también confirmó la recepción de la misiva, viajó ayer a EEUU para reunirse con representantes de Universal, recogió el portal digital Ynet.

"Nos sorprendió recibir una carta de este tipo, pero lo manejaremos. Estoy seguro de que en las próximas dos semanas este asunto estará resuelto con satisfacción para ambas partes", dijo Medalie, mientras que Beger afirmó que cuando compone no tiene "otras canciones" en la cabeza.

"Generalmente, vivimos en un mundo donde hay una línea muy fina entre el plagio y la similitud, y todas las melodías posibles ya han sido inventadas", señaló el coautor.

Según las normas de Eurovisión, los temas que participan en el concurso deben ser originales. Si se probara el plagio, la canción podría quedar descalificada y y el festival no se celebraría en Israel, pero por el momento la Corporación de Radiodifusión Pública del país no ha sido notificada de ninguna infracción y sigue con los preparativos para celebrar la próxima edición, que aún no tiene ciudad sede.

​

Aquí, las dos canciones para comparar:

​