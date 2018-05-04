La Academia Sueca informó este viernes de que este año no se otorgará el Nobel de Literatura y que el fallo se aplazará a 2019, por el escándalo de filtraciones y supuestos abusos sexuales que la ha colocado en una crisis histórica.
La academia motivó la decisión, que no se producía desde la II Guerra Mundial, por la pérdida de "confianza" del mundo exterior en la propia institución, debido a la crisis que ha provocado la renuncia de ocho de sus dieciocho miembros.
