Público
Público

Nobel de literatura La Academia Sueca no entregará el Nobel de Literatura tras el escándalo de abusos sexuales

Es la primera vez que la Academia Sueca toma esta medida desde 1943. La decisión se ha producido por la pérdida de "confianza" del mundo exterior en la propia institución.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los ganadores del Premio Nobel y los invitados asisten al Nobel Banquet 2017 para los galardonados en medicina, química, física, literatura y economía en Estocolmo, el 10 de diciembre de 2017/AFP

Los ganadores del Premio Nobel y los invitados asisten al Nobel Banquet 2017 para los galardonados en medicina, química, física, literatura y economía en Estocolmo, el 10 de diciembre de 2017/AFP

La Academia Sueca informó este viernes de que este año no se otorgará el Nobel de Literatura y que el fallo se aplazará a 2019, por el escándalo de filtraciones y supuestos abusos sexuales que la ha colocado en una crisis histórica.

La academia motivó la decisión, que no se producía desde la II Guerra Mundial, por la pérdida de "confianza" del mundo exterior en la propia institución, debido a la crisis que ha provocado la renuncia de ocho de sus dieciocho miembros. 

Etiquetas