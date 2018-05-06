En el solsticio de verano los miembros de Basanta disfrutaron de un atardecer mágico, brindaron con vino, cantaron canciones olvidadas, brillaron el pop y las hadas. Tal fue la experiencia y la revelación de aquel día que decidieron montar una banda que diese voz a la naturaleza. El resultado se llama Colorama, un disco rico en mellotrones, fuzzs setenteros, armonías beatlenianas, ritmos frescos y actuales.
¿Cómo definirías tu música con una sola palabra?
Cromestesia
¿Un motivo por el que escucharte en directo?
El nuestro va más allá, es un ritual, una fiesta pagana diferente al resto.
Primer recuerdo musical
I am the Walrus recitada por el locutor de Pioneros de Radio3. Fue lisérgico y maravilloso.
¿Cuál es el disco que más suena en vuestra furgoneta?
Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness de The Smashing Pumpkins
Una canción que hayas escuchado y te haya dado vergüenza ajena
Cardi B ft Bad Bunny ft J Balvin I Like it. Realmente al principio me encantó pero cuando escuché la original de 1967 de Pete Rodriguez… pues eso.
La primera canción que compuse iba sobre...
Special Way se llamaba, en el 2005. Sonaba a plagio de Oasis y efectivamente lo era. Un Día en el Mundo de Vetusta Morla también suena a Special Way ahora que lo pienso.
Y la última sobre...
Sobre Magia Ritual
Si no me conocen, recomendaría que escucharan de mi discografía la canción.
Gris. Tiene todo lo que no suelen decir sobre nosotros
¿Cuál es tu acorde preferido? Desarrolla la respuesta si lo consideras oportuno
π # mayor.
Filia, rareza o fetiche instrumental
Afinaciones abiertas, mellotrones y vivir rodeado de big muffs.
Objetivo realizable
Enviar este cuestionario a tiempo.
Sueño inalcanzable
Salir de gira con The Beatles.
La definición más absurda que han hecho de ti
Ayer leímos que de las nuevas bandas españolas, somos la mejor junto a Melange. Suponemos que nos confundieron con Mohama Saz
La que deberían haber hecho...
Aquello de “En el solsticio de verano…” (es nuestro “En un lugar de La Mancha de cuyo nombre…”)
La anécdota o experiencia que contarás a tus nietos
Todas las aventuras y viajes astrales que vivimos en el estudio de Paco Loco; la grabación de nuestro primer disco, Colorama.
Un grupo español olvidado digno de ser reivindicado
Los Módulos.
Acaba la frase:
Del mundo de la música cambiaría...
La competitividad
Los políticos son...
Los hombres del saco
El mejor momento que he vivido en la música fue...
Nos gusta pensar que está por escribir
De pequeño quería ser…
Mago.
