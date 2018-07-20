Aunque ya han pasado nueve años desde la abrupta separación de Oasis tras una pelea de los hermanos Liam y Noel Gallagher en el backstage de un concierto en París, la hipotética reunión de la banda siempre ha estado desde entonces en el disparadero de los rumores.
Más como un deseo colectivo que como una realidad, desde luego, pues cada hermano va desde entonces por separado, Noel con sus High Flying Birds y Liam primero con Beady Eye y actualmente como solista. Pero de un tiempo a esta parte parece que las posturas se van acercando.
Supuestamente, los hermanos se reconciliaron el pasado mes de diciembre, en plena época navideña, en un acercamiento que ya de por sí resultaba impensable años antes. Las noticias de la dichosa reunión aparecen y desaparecen con más o menos fundamento, pero en esta ocasión Liam ha sido claro y directo en Twitter.
Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 19 de julio de 2018
"Tierra a Noel, escucha chico. He escuchado que estás haciendo conciertos en los que la gente no puede beber alcohol. Esa es la cosa más bizarra que nunca hayas hecho. Pero te perdono, así que ahora vamos a traer de vuelta juntos a la Big O y dejar de joder. Las bebidas las pongo yo", ha escrito Liam con su habitual sarcasmo.
Aclara un poquito más su comentario el cantante respondiendo a un fan que le pregunta por qué está tan desesperado por reunir a Oasis si aparentemente le va bien en solitario. "No estoy desesperado, sencillamente creo que sería algo bonito", sentencia.
