Òmnium Cultural establece que el Premi Sant Jordi lo publique una editorial con"sede física y fiscal en los Països Catalans"

La entidad renueva las bases del galardón, hasta ahora editado por Planeta, y sube la apuesta dotando al premio con 60.000 euros, por lo que se convierte en el premio mejor dotado de la literatura en catalán.

La sede de la editorial Planeta en Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Òmnium Cultural ha renovado las bases del certamen para el Premi Sant Jordi de novela, que se entrega durante la Nit de Santa Llúcia, y  ha decidido abrir a todas las editoriales el concurso para publicar la obra galardonada. Hasta ahora lo hacía Proa, de Grup62, controlado por el Grupo Planeta (que en octubre del año pasado decidió trasladar su sede social de Barcelona a Madrid), cuyo contrato ha vencido, según fuentes de la asociación cultural y soberanista catalana.

El concurso se dirige a todas aquellas editoriales o grupos editoriales que tengan "sede física y fiscal en los Països Catalans" (las comunidades catalana, valenciana y balear) y publiquen regularmente narrativa en lengua catalana. El concurso limita a tres las ediciones consecutivas que podrá encadenar una misma editorial.

La editorial ganadora del concurso se tendrá que comprometer a coeditar, junto a Òmnium, la obra vencedora de las ediciones de 2018, 2019 y 2020, y tendrá que garantizar la posibilidad de hacer reeimpresiones así como "una buena distribución de los libros en los Països Catalans"

Además, renueva el jurado, que estaba integrado por cinco especialistas de prestigio, sin vinculación con el sector editorial (hasta ahora, en ese jurado participaban los editores del Grupo Planeta).

Además, la asociación cultural catalana sube la apuesta del premio dotando al ganador con 60.000 euros, que asumirá Òmnium Cultural, a lo que se sumará lo que pueda generar en concepto de derechos de autor. Esto significa que el Premi Sant Jordi de novela se convierte en el premio mejor dotado de la literatura en catalán.

Las editoriales que quieran optar a la coedición del Premi Sant Jordi podrán presentar sus propuestas hasta el 29 de junio de 2018.

