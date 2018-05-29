Público
Òmnium Cultural retira a la editorial Planeta del Premi Sant Jordi 

La entidad renueva las bases del galardón y sube la apuesta dotando al premio con 60.000 euros, por lo que se convierte en el premio mejor dotado de la literatura en catalán.

La sede de la editorial Planeta en Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Òmnium Cultural ha renovado las bases del certamen para el Premi Sant Jordi de novela y ha dejado fuera de sus propuestas al Grupo Planeta-. Esto se debe a que la entidad cultural ha acordado nuevas acciones que excluyen a Proa, perteneciente al grupo editorial. 

En concreto, la publicación del premio se abre a todas las editoriales en catalán y no a una sola. Además, estas deben tener su sede física o fiscal en las comunidades catalana, valenciana y balear y deben publicar habitualmente narrativa en lengua catalana. 

Además, renueva el jurado, que estaba integrado por cinco especialistas de prestigio, sin vinculación con el sector editorial. De esta forma, Òmnium Cultural deja fuera del premio a los editores del grupo Planeta, que participaban en ese jurado. 

Por otro lado, la asociación cultural catalana sube la apuesta del premio dotando al ganador con 60.000 euros, sin contar los derechos de autor. Esto significa que el Premi Sant Jordi de novela se convierte en el premio mejor dotado de la literatura en catalán.

Las editoriales que quieran optar a la coedición del Premi Sant Jordi podrán presentar sus propuestas hasta el 29 de junio de 2018.

