La periodista mexicana Alma Guillermoprieto, Premio Princesa de Comunicación 

El jurado del Premio Princesa de Asturias de Comunicación y Humanidades 2018, que ha concedido el galardón a Alma Estela Guillermoprieto, ha alabado a la periodista mexicana por su escritura "clara, rotunda y comprometida", con la que ha sabido tender "puentes en todo el continente americano".
El fallo del jurado, dado a conocer este jueves en Oviedo por su presidente, el filólogo Víctor García de la Concha, reconoce la larga "trayectoria profesional y su profundo conocimiento de la compleja realidad de Iberoamérica" de esta escritora, periodista y profesora asentada en Estados Unidos.
Para el jurado, esta reportera ha transmitido esa realidad "con enorme coraje, también en el ámbito de la comunicación anglosajona, tendiendo, de este modo, puentes en todo el continente americano".
"Con una escritura clara, rotunda y comprometida, Alma Guillermoprieto representa los mejores valores del periodismo en la sociedad contemporánea", concluye el acta del jurado.
Alma Guillermoprieto (así firma sus trabajos) se impuso en las últimas votaciones del jurado a otras dos reporteras americanas y con su elección se ha convertido en la tercera mujer que consigue este galardón en sus 38 ediciones , después de que la fotógrafa Annie Leibovitz lo obtuviese en 2013 y la filósofa María Zambrano, en 1981.
Miembro honoraria de la Academia Americana de las Artes y las Ciencias, Alma Guillermoprieto (Ciudad de México, 1949) inició su trayectoria como periodista cubriendo la insurrección nicaragüense de los años 70 para "The Guardian" y fue una de las dos reporteras que en 1982 desveló, en su caso en "The Washington Post", la masacre de civiles en El Mozote (El Salvador).
