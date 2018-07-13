Postales de lujo desde el lodazal

El deshielo y sus consecuencias, los incendios forestales, la acumulación de plásticos en el mar... Las imágenes que desde este jueves se pueden ver en el Centro de Innovación de València nos muestran —de la mano de algunos de los más prestigios fotógrafos internacionales— la toxicidad de la que es capaz el hombre.

Nombres como los de Gregg Segal, Caroline Power, Kerstin Langenberger, Georgina Goodwin, Patricia de Melo, Mark Gamba, Xaume Olleros, Olmo Calvo, Eloy Alonso, Miguel Lorenzo, Marc C. Olsen, Paulo Oliveira y la propia comisaria de la exposición, Tania Castro, son los autores y autoras de esta exposición que permanecerá colgada en Las Naves hasta el próximo 8 de septiembre.

13 miradas necesarias que evidencian los desmanes del hombre en esa carrera sin fin que es el turbocapitalismo rampante. Instante que invitan a la reflexión y la denuncia, como la serie Seven days of garbage (7 días de basura), a cargo del fotógrafo estadounidense Gregg Segal, en la que el autor ha invitado a varias personas a no tirar los residuos que producían durante una semana para retratarlos con ellos tras siete días.

Imágenes que nos muestran el gran número de residuos que producimos cada uno de nosotros. Se estima que cada persona genera 478 kilogramos de residuos al año y su tratamiento adolece de graves carencias. Esta situación, entre otras cuestiones, origina importantes emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero.

Una isla de plástico que supera el tamaño de España, Francia y Alemania sobre las costas de Roatan.- LAS NAVES

Islas de plástico a la deriva

Caroline Power pone el ojo sobre el grave problema del plástico y en las fotos y videos muestra la isla de plástico que se ha creado en las costas de Roatan, océano Pacifico. Una isla de plásticos que supera ya el tamaño de España, Francia y Alemania.

Y junto a esa masa informe de partículas en suspensión la problemática de los incendios forestales, cada vez más grandes y más devastadores, siendo uno de los impactos más claros del cambio climático advertidos por la ONU. En España, sólo el año pasado, se quemaron un total de 174.788 hectáreas, aproximadamente un 0,63% del total del territorio. Sobre este tema reflexionan las imágenes de Patricia de Melo, Tania Castro y Miguel Lorenzo.

En la exposición también se podrán ver imágenes del internacionalmente galardonado Olmo Calvo, de Mark Gamba, Paulo Oliveira, Georgina Goodwin y el fotógrafo valenciano autor de la reconocida portada del Times durante la Umbrella Revolution en Hong Kong, Xaume Olleros.