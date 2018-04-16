R. Lee Ermey, el terrible sargento de 'La chaqueta metálica', muere con 74 años

R. Lee Ermey, el inolvidable y terrible sargento de la película La chaqueta metálica, papel por el que fue candidato al Globo de Oro, falleció hoy a los 74 años por complicaciones de una neumonía, anunció su agente, Bill Rogin.
El actor dejó innumerables frases para el recuerdo en ese filme, la mayor parte dirigidas al "recluta patoso" interpretado por Vincent D'Onofrio, quien sufría los abusos verbales y físicos de su superior.
Ermey, que también apareció en títulos tan conocidos como Seven, Leaving Las Vegas, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre o Dead Man Walking, fue militar también en la vida real, ya que fue sargento de artillería y formó parte del Cuerpo de Marines de EEUU. Sirvió durante 14 meses en Vietnam y también en dos ocasiones en Okinawa (Japón).
Tras completar 11 años de servicio como militar, tomó clases de interpretación y su primer trabajo en el cine fue como piloto de helicóptero en Apocalypse Now, de Francis Ford Coppola, para quien colaboró como consejero técnico.
Para ese mismo tipo de trabajo fue contratado originalmente en La chaqueta metálica, pero el director de la cinta, Stanley Kubrick, quedó tan impresionado con una cinta que había grabado el propio Ermey que le contrató para el papel que le hizo mundialmente famoso.
Kubrick permitió a Ermey improvisar, escribir o modificar varias líneas de diálogo y comentó que siempre quedaba satisfecho con su actuación en dos o tres tomas, algo muy inusual en la carrera del realizador.
El intérprete también actuó en las tres entregas de Toy Story prestando su voz al personaje de Sarge, una labor que hizo en series como SpongeBob SquarePants, The Simpsons o Family Guy.
