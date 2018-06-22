Público
Shakira retira de su gira un colgante con un símbolo utilizado por los nazis

La promotora de la gira argumenta que el colgante está inspirado en imágenes precolombinas y el parecido con la imaginería nazi es involuntaria.

La cantante colombiana Shakira, en una foto de archivo. / REUTERS

Shakira ha retirado un colgante que utilizaba en su gira El Dorado World Tour y que algunos seguidores habían criticado porque es un símbolo similar a uno que habían usado las SS alemanas y han recuperado los neonazis, según ha informado este viernes Live Nation.

En un comunicado, la empresa promotora de la gira ha aclarado que el colgante está inspirado en imágenes precolombinas y el parecido con la imaginería nazi es involuntaria.

Live Nation se disculpa "sinceramente por la similitud inadvertida" y aclara que el colgante se ha retirado definitivamente y no volverá a utilizarse en los conciertos de la cantante colombiana.

El collar es redondo y tiene dibujado un sol negro, formado por dos círculos concéntricos y doce rayos

