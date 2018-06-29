Público
Star Trek Muere Harlan Ellison, guionista de 'Star Trek'

El escritor de ficción especulativa, de 84 años, también prestó su talento a series como 'The Outer Limits' y 'Babylon 5'.

Harlan Ellison fue guionista de la serie 'Star Trek'.

El escritor de ficción especulativa y guionista de Star Trek, Harlan Ellison, ha fallecido a los 84 años de edad este jueves en Los Angeles mientras dormía, según recoge la prensa estadounidense.

Harlan Ellison, nacido en Cleveland (Estados Unidos) en 1934, fue prolífico autor de cuentos, novelas y críticas, contribuyó a series de televisión como The Outer Limits, Star Trek y Babylon 5, entre otras.

Tras conocerse la noticia de su muerte, el escritor Stephen King ha destacado en su perfil de Twitter que no ha existido "nadie como él" en las letras americanas.

"Enojado, divertido, elocuente, enormemente talentoso. Si hay vida después de la muerte, Harlan ya está pateando traseros y tomando nombres", ha señalado.

