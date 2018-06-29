El escritor de ficción especulativa y guionista de Star Trek, Harlan Ellison, ha fallecido a los 84 años de edad este jueves en Los Angeles mientras dormía, según recoge la prensa estadounidense.
Harlan Ellison, nacido en Cleveland (Estados Unidos) en 1934, fue prolífico autor de cuentos, novelas y críticas, contribuyó a series de televisión como The Outer Limits, Star Trek y Babylon 5, entre otras.
Harlan Ellison: There was no one quite like him in American letters, and never will be. Angry, funny, eloquent, hugely talented. If there's an afterlife, Harlan is already kicking ass and taking down names.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) 28 de junio de 2018
Tras conocerse la noticia de su muerte, el escritor Stephen King ha destacado en su perfil de Twitter que no ha existido "nadie como él" en las letras americanas.
"Enojado, divertido, elocuente, enormemente talentoso. Si hay vida después de la muerte, Harlan ya está pateando traseros y tomando nombres", ha señalado.
