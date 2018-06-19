La plataforma digital YouTube ha anunciado el desembarco en España de su nuevo servicio YouTube Music, que extiende su oferta más allá de la reproducción de vídeos con un extenso catálogo de álbumes oficiales, actuaciones en vivo y música exclusiva.
Según consta en el blog oficial, dispondrá de recomendaciones personalizadas, listas para el descubrimiento de novedades y búsquedas "inteligentes", todo en una opción gratuita que coexistirá con otra de pago para escuchar música en "streaming" sin publicidad y aún cuando no se dispone de cobertura de datos.
En paralelo, se ha lanzado también YouTube Premium, el antiguamente conocido como YouTube Red, que, además de todos los beneficios mencionados en la opción musical de pago (9,99 €/mes, con tres meses de prueba gratis), permitirá el acceso a una larga lista de programas y películas.
Los 17 países en los que de momento funcionan estas dos nuevas plataformas son EEUU, Australia, Nueva Zelanda, México, Corea del Sur, España, Austria, Canadá, Finlandia, Francia, Alemania, Irlanda, Italia, Noruega, Rusia, Suecia y Gran Bretaña.
Según el último informe de la Federación Internacional de la Industria Fonográfica (IFPI, por sus siglas en inglés), de los casi 232 millones que generó la música grabada en España en 2017, unos 152,4 millones procedieron del negocio digital, lo que equivale a un 65,8% del total tras crecer un 14% respecto a 2016.
El principal motor fue el "streaming", un 16,7% más fuerte, sobre todo por la pujanza de la modalidad de pago, que con su 1,5 millones de abonados en España aumentó sus ingresos casi un 24%, hasta los 84 millones de euros, más que todo el mercado físico, mientras que en su vertiente gratuita y con anuncios rozó los 30 millones (un 10% menos).
A ellos hubo que sumar 24,2 millones por las reproducciones de vídeos en plataformas como YouTube o Vevo.
