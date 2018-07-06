Dos actrices, frente a frente, sobre un mismo escenario, acompañadas de una mezcla recursos muy diversos: lenguaje coreógrafico, realismo, humor, vídeo… Así es el espectáculo Vuela, donde dos mujeres observan la realidad, en el fondo tan simple y tan compleja, desde muchos puntos de vista: con una mirada cubista y llena de empatía.
Son mujeres independientes y sólidas, en un mundo que todavía no ha asumido que ya no hay marcha atrás, que solo queda un camino y es un camino gozoso.
La comedia y el drama aparecen dándose la mano casi a la vez. El humor y el drama trufados en conversaciones, en silencios… Fiel reflejo de ellas mismas o de otras mujeres en situación parecida.
Viven en un escenario, es decir, en cualquier sitio, en todas partes. De la realidad más descarnada al vuelo de lo que podría ser para llevarte de viaje por tu propia vida.
Vuela es el último espectáculo de Laviebel (Andalucía), escrito y dirigido por Emilio Goyanes. Las actrices Larisa Ramos e Isabel Veiga hacen uso de distintos lenguajes y registros para mostrar aquellas evidencias por las que una mujer tiene que huir de cierto tipo de hombres antes de que sea demasiado tarde.
El espectáculo estará en cartel en la sala Cuarta Pared (Madrid) del 13 al 15 de julio (viernes y sábado a las 21 h, domingo a las 19 h).
