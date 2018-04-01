Los perros del popular adiestrador y presentador de televisión César Millán, conocido como "el encantador de perros", han logrado evitar el saqueo de su casa por parte de un ladrón que intentó robar en la vivienda el pasado jueves.
Según publica el medio TMZ citando fuentes policiales, el ladrón accedió primero a la parte exterior de la casa, donde estaba aparcado el coche de Millán, y robó de allí un teléfono iPhone y unas gafas de sol. Después, cogió el mando del garaje del interior del vehículo y abrió con él la puerta del mismo para tratar de entrar en el interior de la vivienda. Pero varios de los perros de la estrella televisiva lo evitaron.
Así lo han podido apreciar los agentes al revisar las cámaras de seguridad instaladas en la casa. Los perros se enfrentaron al ladrón hasta que este tuvo que huir.
La mujer de César Millán, que se encontraba durmiendo en el interior, no se percató de la situación hasta la mañana siguiente, cuando vio la puerta del garaje abierta y notó que faltaban varios objetos en el vehículo.
