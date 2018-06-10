Texxcoco: "Del mundo de la música cambiaríamos las playlists de éxitos"

Desde su fundación, a finales de 2015 en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, la carrera de los canarios ha trazado un ascenso frenético. Un traslado de residencia a Madrid, dos EP’s con Clifford Records y más de cien conciertos en apenas un año certifican que esto va en serio. Con un rock alternativo salpicado de todo tipo de influencias, de las que las más notables proceden del noise, el punk, el post-punk y el garage, presentan ahora Disorder, su primer largo de la mano de Subterfuge Records. Estarán el próximo 6 de julio en el Festival Weekend Beach y el mismo día por la noche en el festival de Madrid Cultura Inquieta.
¿Cómo definirías tu música con una sola palabra?
Retrofuturista
¿Un motivo por el que escucharte en directo?
¡Igual te mola!
Primer recuerdo musical
Las recopilaciones en cintas de cassette.
¿Cuál es el disco que más suena en vuestra furgoneta?
Johnny Cash - Greatest Hits. Ideal para la carretera (tenemos que comprar más discos para los viajes).
Una canción que hayas escuchado y te haya dado vergüenza ajena
Cualquiera de U2.
La primera canción que compuse iba sobre...
Rollos trascendentales.
Y la última sobre...
Más rollos trascendentales.
Si no me conocen, recomendaría que escucharan de mi discografía la canción.
No Control del Disorder. O también Sunset Eyes del Psychonaut.
¿Cuál es tu acorde preferido? Desarrolla la respuesta si lo consideras oportuno
La.
Filia, rareza o fetiche instrumental
Todo lo que sea vintage.
Objetivo realizable
Escribir nuestra autobiografía dentro de 30 años.
Sueño inalcanzable
Haber triunfado en la época de nuestras influencias.
La definición más absurda que han hecho de ti
"Ya estás en el panorama indie en España"
La que deberían haber hecho...
"Ya estás en mi lista de Spotify"
La anécdota o experiencia que contarás a tus nietos
"En mis tiempos hacíamos música con instrumentos de verdad".
Un grupo español olvidado digno de ser reivindicado
Los Sunday Drivers.
Acaba la frase:
Del mundo de la música cambiaría...
Las playlists de éxitos.
Los políticos son...
Según la RAE: Perteneciente o relativo a la doctrina o a la actividad política.
El mejor momento que he vivido en la música fue...
Haber compartido cartel con los Buzzcocks en México.
De pequeño quería ser...
Tintín.
